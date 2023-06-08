Moments You May Have Missed On WTC 2023 Final Day 1

08 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

Virat Kohli's roar when Siraj removed Australia Opener Usman Khawaja on a duck.

The unique way of taking a DRS by Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

It was Shami's ball to Steve Smith the Australian star batter was seem impressed by the Indian pacer's delivery.

Chris Gayle doing a Skihkar Dhawan-style celebration at The Oval.

Travis Head's uppercut six is worth watching.

Marnus Labuschagne got injured by Siraj's ball.

