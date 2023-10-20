More Than 500 ODI Runs For Virat Kohli At Venues

19 Oct, 2023

Sunny Daud

800 - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

644 - R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo

587 - Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

571 - Port of Spain Cricket Stadium, Trinidad

551 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Virat Kohli has surpassed Mahela Jayawadene to become the 4th highest run-getter in International cricket.

Virat Kohli is just one century behind Legend Sachin Tendulkar to equal the mark of most centuries as Virat has 48 ODI Ton and Sachin has 49 ODI centuries.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli In ODIs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

 Find Out More