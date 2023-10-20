More Than 500 ODI Runs For Virat Kohli At Venues
800 - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
644 - R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo
587 - Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
571 - Port of Spain Cricket Stadium, Trinidad
551 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Virat Kohli has surpassed Mahela Jayawadene to become the 4th highest run-getter in International cricket.
Virat Kohli is just one century behind Legend Sachin Tendulkar to equal the mark of most centuries as Virat has 48 ODI Ton and Sachin has 49 ODI centuries.
