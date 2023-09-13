Most 4-Wicket Hauls For India In ODIs- In Pics
Ajit Agarkar is the only bowler for India to 12 four wicket haul and becomes the highest 4 wicket hauls in ODI matches.
Anil Kumble has a total of 10 four wicket haul for India in One Day Internationals.
Right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami currently plays for India, he has taken a total of 10 four wicket hauls in One Day Matches.
J Srinath has taken a total of 10 four wicket haul in ODI matches for India.
Currently in-form Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 9 four wicket hauls in his ODI career.
Legendary fast bowler Zaheer Khan has picked up 8 four wicket haul for India in One Day Internationals.
All-rounder player Ravindra Jadeja has picked up a total of 8 four wicket haul for India in his ODI career.
