Most 4-Wicket Hauls For India In ODIs- In Pics

13 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

Ajit Agarkar is the only bowler for India to 12 four wicket haul and becomes the highest 4 wicket hauls in ODI matches.

Anil Kumble has a total of 10 four wicket haul for India in One Day Internationals.

Right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami currently plays for India, he has taken a total of 10 four wicket hauls in One Day Matches.

J Srinath has taken a total of 10 four wicket haul in ODI matches for India.

Currently in-form Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 9 four wicket hauls in his ODI career.

Legendary fast bowler Zaheer Khan has picked up 8 four wicket haul for India in One Day Internationals.

All-rounder player Ravindra Jadeja has picked up a total of 8 four wicket haul for India in his ODI career.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weather Forecast Of Upcoming Asia Cup Super Four Matches- In Pics

 Find Out More