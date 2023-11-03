Most 4-Wicket Hauls In A ODI World Cup Tournament

03 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

4 - Shahid Afridi in 2011

4 - Mitchell Starc in 2019

3 - Mohammed Shami in 2019

3 - Adam Zampa in 2023*

3 - Mohammed Shami in 2023*

Mohammed Shami overtook Indian pace legends Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44 wickets) to become India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

The Indian speedster became the only Indian bowler to have three five-wicket hauls in the ODI World Cup.

