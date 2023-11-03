Most 4-Wicket Hauls In A ODI World Cup Tournament
03 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
4 - Shahid Afridi in 2011
4 - Mitchell Starc in 2019
3 - Mohammed Shami in 2019
3 - Mohammed Shami in 2023*
Mohammed Shami overtook Indian pace legends Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44 wickets) to become India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.
The Indian speedster became the only Indian bowler to have three five-wicket hauls in the ODI World Cup.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel Visits Lord Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh