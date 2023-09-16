Most 50 Plus Runs In Asia Cup As Captain- In Pics
Arjuna Ranatunga hailing from Sri Lanka was the top scorer of the 1997 Asia Cup. He had a remarkable average of 136 including a century and two fifties.
Arjuna Ranatunga has scored 50 plus runs six times in Asia Cup.
Rohit Sharma from India has an average of 61.50 in 15 matches.
Rohit Sharma has scored 50 plus runs six times in Asia Cup till now.
M.S. Dhoni has won Asia Cup for India in 2010 and 2016.
M.S. Dhoni has scored 50 plus runs four times in Asia Cup.
Sourav Ganguly played 25 matches in Asia Cup and scored 1006 runs at an average of 47.90
Sourav Ganguly has scored 50 plus runs four times in Asia Cup.
Misbah-ul-Haq played a total of 34 matches in the Asia Cup and scored 887 runs at an average of 31.67
Misbah-ul-Haq has scored 50 plus runs four times in Asia Cup.
