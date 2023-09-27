Most 50 Plus Scores In One Day Internationals- In Pics
Popularly known as the God of cricket, and little master blaster Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin has the record of scoring the most 50 plus One Day runs. In his career Tendulkar scored a total of 145 half centuries.
Legendary batsmen and a successful Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara was known for his excellent wicket-keeping techniques.
Kumar Sangakkara went on to score a total of 118 half centuries in his One Day International career.
Known for his aggression in the field and while batting, He is none other than Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli in his One Day International career has 113 half centuries till now.
Former World Cup winner and captain of Australian team Ricky Ponting is well known for his captaincy.
During his prime Ricky Ponting scored a total of 112 half centuries in his One Day career.
Veteran South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has had a formidable cricket career.
Kallis has scored a total of 103 half-centuries in One Day Internationals.
