Most 6s Against Opponents In One Day Internationals- Latest Cricket News
Christopher Henry Gayle from West Indies has the record of hitting 85 sixes against England in One Day Internationals
Rohit Sharma from India has smashed 84 sixes against Australia.
Shahid Afridi from Pakistan has record of smashing 63 sixes against Sri Lanka in One Day Internationals
Veteran batsman Sanath Jayasuriya from Sri Lanka has smashed a total of 53 sixes against Pakistan
Shahid Afridi also holds the record for smashing 51 sixes against India in One Day Internationals.
The Pakistan player also holds the record for hitting 50 sixes against New Zealand in his One Day career.
The Hitman from India, Rohit Sharma has smashed 50 sixes against Sri Lanka in his One Day International matches.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's ODI Stats vs New Zealand