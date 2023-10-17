Most 6s For India In A Year In International Cricket- In Pics
In 1998, Sachin Tendulkar smashed 51 sixes
Yuvraj Singh hit 47 sixes in 2007.
In 2016 Rohit Sharma smashed 46 sixes
In 2017, Rohit Sharma smashed 65 sixes over the boundary.
Rohit Sharma struck 74 sixes in just 2018 alone.
In 2019, Rohit Sharma hit 78 sixes.
Rohit Sharma in 2022 smashed 45 sixes
In the same year Suryakumar Yadav cleared 74 sixes over the boundary.
Rohit Sharma has hit 60 sixes as of right now in 2023.
Shubman Gill has hit 46 sixes so far in 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cricketers Who Played For Two Countries In The ODI and T20 World Cups- In Pics