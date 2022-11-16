Germany's Lothar Matthaus has the record for most appearances in FIFA World Cup history, having played 25 matches for the 4-time Champions across 5 tournaments.
Germany's Miroslav Klose has 24 World Cup matches to his name across 4 tournaments he has played.
Italy's legendary defender Paolo Maldini has a total of 23 World Cup matches to his name across 4 tournaments he has played.
Perhaps the greatest footballer in the history of the game, Diego Maradona has featured in 21 World Cup matches for Argentina across 4 tournaments.
Germany's Uwe Seeler has played in 2 FIFA World Cups and has featured in 21 matches.
