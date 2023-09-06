Most Bowled Dismissals In ODIs, For Openers Since 2022
06 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
1. West Indies opener Brandon King hits the list on top with 6 bowled dismissals in ODIs.
2. West Indies another opener Kyle Mayers comes at number two with 6 bowled dismissals in ODIs as opener.
3. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma hits the list at number three with 5 bowled dismissals in ODIs since 2022.
4. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman takes the position of number four with 5 bowled dismissals in ODIs.
5. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan comes at number five, he is bowled out with 5 dismissals in ODIs since 2022.
6. England opener Jason Roy comes at number six, the English opener is bowled out with 5 dismissals in ODIs.
7. Rohit Sharma smashed 74 runs in 59 balls with a strike rate of 125.42, India won by 10 wickets against Nepal in Asia Cup group stage match.
