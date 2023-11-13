During the 1987 World Cup in the clash between England and Sri Lanka at Peshawar, England used nine bowlers.
In the 1992 World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan at Christchurch blackcaps used nine bowlers.
In the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands the hosts India used nine bowlers.
If we take a look at the ongoing ODI World Cup India are currently table topper.
India will take on New Zealand for the semifinal 1 of the marquee event.
Hosts India will look to repeat 2011 World Cup triumph.
The semifinal between India and New Zealand will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs NZ ODI World Cup Head To Head