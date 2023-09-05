Most Catches Dropped By Any Indian Cricketer In The Last 5 Years
"Catches Win Matches" In the last 5 years India has dropped many important catches.
Taking a catch in an important match can change the course of the match.
Here is the list of Most Catches Dropped By Any Indian Cricketer.
1. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has dropped the most catches than any other player in India. He has dropped 37 catches in the last 5 years.
2. Shreyas Iyer is the 2nd Indian player to drop most catches i.e 11 catches in past 5 years.
3. The left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has dropped a total of 9 catches in last 5 years.
4. Wicketkeeper batsmen K.L Rahul has dropped 6 catches till now.
5. Right arm pace bowler Mohammed Shami has dropped a total of 5 catches in last 5 years.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 15-Member India Squad For World Cup 2023 Announced