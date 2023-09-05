Mahela Jayawardene tops the tally as he picked up 218 catches in 448 matches.
Ricky Ponting comes second in the list as he took 160 catches in 448 matches.
Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin comes third in the list as he took 156 catches in 334 matches.
India star batter Virat Kohli also comes in the list as he took 143* catches in 277 matches.
Ross Taylor has taken 143 catches in 277 appearances.
Sachin Tendulkar caught the ball 140 times in 463 matches.
Stephen Fleming also comes in the tally as he took 133 catches in 280 appearances.
Jacques Kallis had picked 131 catches in 328 matches.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Viewed Cricket Matches