Most Centuries In ODI World Cup History
28 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has hit the most centuries in World Cup. Tendulkar scored six centuries in World Cups.
Rohit Sharma is joint-leader of the pack with six World Cup centuries to his name. The India captain scored five hundreds in the 2019 World Cup. He can add more in 2023 ODI World Cup.
Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara is third in the list with five centuries to his name in ODI World Cups.
Two-time Australian World Cup-winning former captain Ricky Ponting scored five hundreds in World Cup.
With four hundreds, Australian opener David Warner is next in the list for most centuries in ODI World Cup history and could climb up in the table if he manages to hit few more in 2023 edition.
The 2023 ODI World Cup will start from October 5 and end on November 19 with India being the host country.
The 2023 ODI World Cup kicks-off with England playing New Zealand. India start their campaign against Australia on October 8.
