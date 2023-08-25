Most Consecutive Days As No.1 ODI Batter
25 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Sir Viv Richards tops the list with 1748 consecutive days in ODI cricket
Former Aussie cricketer Michael Bevan comes second on the list with 1259 consecutive days as number one ODI batter
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli hits the list at third position as he was a number one ODI batter with 1258 days
Another Australian cricketer Dean Jones comes at number four with 1146 days as a number one batter in ODI
West Indian cricketer Brian Lara hits the list at number five with 1049 days as a number one batter in ODI
Indian batter Virat Kohli will be the important key for Men in Blue for upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.
Team India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on 2 September at Pallekele stadium in Sri Lanka in the upcoming Continental tournament.
