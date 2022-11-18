Virat Kohli has a special love for luxury cars. Kohli's garage has many expensive cars, including Audi RS5 Coupe which is valued at 1.10 crores.
Among Kohli's many luxury cars is Bentley Flying Spur which comes at a whopping price of INR 3.97 crore
Kohli has his own fashion brand Wrogn which has a brand value of INR 13.2 crore
Kohli also has possession of the Rolex Daytona, which comes at a staggering price of INR 87 Lakh
Virat Kohli also has a flat in Versova, Mumbai which is valued at 10 crores
