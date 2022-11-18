Audi RS5 Coupe

Virat Kohli has a special love for luxury cars. Kohli's garage has many expensive cars, including Audi RS5 Coupe which is valued at 1.10 crores.

18 Nov, 2022

India.com Sports Desk

Bentley Flying Spur

Among Kohli's many luxury cars is Bentley Flying Spur which comes at a whopping price of INR 3.97 crore

18 Nov, 2022

Wrogn Virat Kohli

Kohli has his own fashion brand Wrogn which has a brand value of INR 13.2 crore

18 Nov, 2022

Rolex Daytona

Kohli also has possession of the Rolex Daytona, which comes at a staggering price of INR 87 Lakh

18 Nov, 2022

Versova Flat

Virat Kohli also has a flat in Versova, Mumbai which is valued at 10 crores

18 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nargis Fakhri Takes Glam to Next Level in Purple Dress With Thigh-High Slit

 Find Out More