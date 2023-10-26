Most Expensive Bowling- 10 Over Spells With 100+ Runs In ODI Cricket
In cricket bowling is considered as important as scoring runs with the bat. Here are bowlers who conceded 100+ runs in 10 overs.
1. BFW de Leede hails from the Netherlands he conceded a massive 115 runs in 10 overs with an economy rate of 11.6 runs in a match against Australia on October 25, 2023
2. Rashid Khan- Currently leading his team in the ICC World Cup tournament. Rashid has his nightmare against England.
Rashid conceded a whopping 110 runs in his 9 overs going wicket-less with an economy rate of 12.22 on June 18, 2019 in Manchester.
3. MC Sneden hails from New Zealand, he had his worst bowling performance against England on June 9, 1983. He conceded 105 runs in his 12 overs where he took 2 wickets.
4. Jason Holder was the former captain of the West Indies cricket team. Because of his height his bowling style was unique.
Holder had his toughest experience against South Africa on February 27, 2015 where he conceded 104 runs in his 10 overs and took just a single wicket at an economy rate of 10.4 runs
5. Dawlat Zadran belongs to the Afghanistan cricket team he conceded 101 runs in his 10 overs of bowling against Australia at Perth on March 4, 2015
