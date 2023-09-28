Most Expensive Overs vs. India In One Day Internationals- In Pics
In 2017 Sri Lankan bowler, Nuwan Pradeep in his 10 over bowling against India conceding 106 runs highest runs by any bowler.
The star bowler of New Zealand Tim Southee has been known for dismissing batsmen at the early stages of the innings.
In a match against India in 2009, Tim Southee conceded 105 runs in his 10 overs of bowling.
An all-rounder marquee player of Australia is Cameron Green.
In the 2nd ODI match against India in 2023, Green conceded 103 runs and took 2 wickets in this 10 overs of bowling.
New Zealand pace bowler Jacob Duffy conceded 100 runs in his 10 overs against a match in India in 2018.
Retired Bermuda cricketer in 2017 World Cup match, Dwayne conceded 96 runs and took a single wicket in his 10 overs of bowling.
Legendary bowler and former captain of the Sri Lankan cricket was Lasith Malinga. He was very popular of multiple variations of bowling, unorthodox action, and release point.
Malinga in 2012 conceded 96 runs and took just one wicket in his 10 overs of bowling in a match against India.
