Most Expensive Overseas Players In IPL
19 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Mitchell Starc: 24.75 | Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins: 20.5 cr | Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sam Curran: 18.5 cr | Punjab Kings
Chris Morris: 16.25 | Rajasthan Royals
Pat Cummins: 15.5 cr | Kolkata Knight Riders
Ben Stokes: 14.5 cr | Rising Pune Supergiants
Australian cricketer Micthell Starc is the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL tournament. In the IPL 2024 mini-auction he was sold to KKR for 24.75 cr.
