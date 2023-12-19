Most Expensive Overseas Players In IPL

19 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Mitchell Starc: 24.75 | Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins: 20.5 cr | Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sam Curran: 18.5 cr | Punjab Kings

Chris Morris: 16.25 | Rajasthan Royals

Pat Cummins: 15.5 cr | Kolkata Knight Riders

Ben Stokes: 14.5 cr | Rising Pune Supergiants

Australian cricketer Micthell Starc is the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL tournament. In the IPL 2024 mini-auction he was sold to KKR for 24.75 cr.

