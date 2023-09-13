Most International Centuries Resulting In Wins- In Pics
Here are the marquee players whose century secured win for their teams.
Australia's legendary batsman and former captain Ricky Pointing has played 374 matches and scored 13,704 runs in his ODI career.
Ricky Ponting's successful centuries has won Australia 55 victories. Highest ever wins for Australia.
Better known as God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar has scored 18,000 plus runs in his ODI career.
Sachin Tendulkar's centuries has won India 53 matches.
Popularly known as The King, Virat Kohli was once World's No1 batsman.
Virat Kohli has played 279 matches and scored 13,000 plus runs in his ODI career.
India has won 53 matches when Kohli completes his 47th ODI century.
