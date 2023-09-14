Most International Hundreds In 2023
14 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli (5) - 2 in ODIs, 1 in T20I, 2 in Tests
Shubman Gill (5) - 3 in ODIs, 1 in T20I, 1 in Tests
Temba Bavuma (4) - 3 in ODIs, 1 in Tests
Devon Conway - (4) - 3 in ODIs, 1 in Tests
Daryl Mitchell - (4) - 3 in ODIs, 1 in Tests
Najmul Hasan Shanto - (3) - 2 in ODIs, 1 in Tests
With ICC World Cup fast approaching, the numbers are certain to increase for the players in the list.
