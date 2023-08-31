Most Matches Played In Champions League | PICS

31 Aug, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Cristiano Ronaldo 183 games.

Iker Casillas 177 games.

Lionel Messi 163 games.

Karim Benzema 152 games.

Xavier Hernández 151 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo held Al Nassr to win Saudi Pro League for the first time. So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in 19 appearances for Al Nassr FC in Saudi Pro League.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi held Inter Miami to win the first Leagues Cup trophy for the first time in history. He scored 11 goals in his nine appearances.

