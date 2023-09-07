Most ODI Runs As Opener For India After 25 Innings
1. Current Indian opener Shubman Gill tops the list with 1335 runs after 25 innings.
2. Former Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar hits the list at second position by scoring 1151 runs in ODI after 25 innings.
3. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma comes at number three by scoring 1100 runs in ODI after 25 innings.
4. Former Indian Cricketer Navjot Singh makes his position at number four by scoring 1069 runs in ODI after 25 innings.
5. Another Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan comes at number five by scoring 1060 runs in ODI after 25 innins.
