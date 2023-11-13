Most ODI Sixes By A Team In Single Calendar Year
Team India currently tops the tally with 215 sixes in 2023
Team India have booked their berth in the semi-final of ODI World Cup 2023
West Indies stands second in the tally with 209 ODI sixes they slammed in 2019
South Africa is just four sixes away from breaking WIndies record as they smashed 203 ODI sixes in 2023
New Zealand have slammed 179 ODI sixes in 2015 and currently on number four in tally
In 2023 Australia have slammed 165 ODI Maximums and is currently on number five on the list
