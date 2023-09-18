Kuldeep Yadav tops the tally as he scalped 57 wickets in 36 innings.
Shardul Thakur comes also scalped 57 wickets after 2019 ODI World Cup.
Mohammed Siraj comes third in the tally as he picked up 47 wickets.
Mohammed Shami also scalped 38 wickets in ODI after 2019 World Cup.
Siraj scalped six wickets in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.
Siraj becomes the only Indian pacer who scalped four wickets in an over.
India won their eighth Asia Cup title defeating Sri Lanka in the final
