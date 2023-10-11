Most One Day Wickets Since Trent Boult's Debut-In Pics
Left-arm fast bowler hails from Australia. Know for his deadly in-swingers Mitchell Starc is capable of taking wickets in his early overs.
In his 104 innings Mitchell Starc took 211 wickets.
Trent Boult has been performing his best for New Zealand in the World Cup matches. Till now the fast bowler has clinched 198 wickets in 104 innings.
Adil Rashid from England is a right-arm leg-spinner bowler known for his deceptive bowling. The spinner took 181 wickets in 116 innings.
Rashid Khan is a mystery spinner hailing from Afghanistan his fast bowling action is tough to read. In his 89 innings Rashid took 172 wickets.
The top bowler for India is none other than Mohammad Shami. He is widely known for swinging the ball at a deadly pace.
Shami up till now has played 93 innings and took 171 wickets.
