Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is

15 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Virat Kohli: 15 awards in 115 matches

Suryakumar Yadav: 14 awards in 60 matches

Sikandar Raza: 14 awards in 78 matches

Mohammed Nabi: 14 awards in 109 matches

Rohit Sharma: 12 awards in 148 matches

India's stand-in skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, smashed his fourth tonne in the third T20I against South Africa.

The Indian cricket team won the 3rd T20I match against South Africa by 106 runs and levelled the series at 1-1.

