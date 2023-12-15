Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is
15 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli: 15 awards in 115 matches
Suryakumar Yadav: 14 awards in 60 matches
Sikandar Raza: 14 awards in 78 matches
Mohammed Nabi: 14 awards in 109 matches
Rohit Sharma: 12 awards in 148 matches
India's stand-in skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, smashed his fourth tonne in the third T20I against South Africa.
The Indian cricket team won the 3rd T20I match against South Africa by 106 runs and levelled the series at 1-1.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Runs Aggregated On Day 1 Of Women’s Test