Most Runs And Wickets In Asia Cup By Indians
Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter as he scored 1042 runs in the tournament so far.
Rohit Sharma comes second in the tally as he scored 1016 runs so far in Asia Cup.
Sachin Tendulkar comes third in the tally as he scored 971 runs in Asia Cup.
MS Dhoni comes fourth in the tally as he scored 690 runs in Asia Cup.
Shikhar Dhawan also comes in the tally as the batter scored 613 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker as he picked up 23 wickets in the Asia Cup so far.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 22 wickets in the Asia Cup so far.
Former India bowler Irfan Pathan also comes in the tally as he picked up 22 wickets in Asia Cup.
Ravichandran Ashwin also comes on the list as the all-rounder picked 20 wickets so far.
Sachin Tendulkar also comes in the tally as he picked up 17 wickets.
