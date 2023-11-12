Most Runs By Indian Captain In A Single ODI World Cup Edition
12 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
503 - Rohit Sharma (2023)*
465 - Sourav Ganguly (2003)
332 - M Azharuddin (1992)
Rohit Sharma became the first player to have scored 500+ runs in two consecutive World Cup editions.
The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also surpassed AB de Villers's record of smashing the Most Runs By an Indian Captain In A Single ODI World Cup Edition.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs NED: Most ODI Sixes In A Calendar Year. Feat Rohit Sharma