Most Runs By Indian Captain In A Single ODI World Cup Edition

12 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

503 - Rohit Sharma (2023)*

465 - Sourav Ganguly (2003)

443 - Virat Kohli (2019)

332 - M Azharuddin (1992)

303 - Kapil Dev (1983)

Rohit Sharma became the first player to have scored 500+ runs in two consecutive World Cup editions.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also surpassed AB de Villers's record of smashing the Most Runs By an Indian Captain In A Single ODI World Cup Edition.

