RCB captain Faf du Plessis is the highest run-getter of IPL 2023 scoring 631 runs in 12 matches.
Virat Kohli who is going through the purple patch in his career smashed 438 runs in 12 matches.
Glenn Maxwell is the third-highest run-getter for RCB in IPL 2023 Scored 384 runs so far.
RCB finisher Dinesh Karthik also comes in the tally as the wicket-keeper batter scored 140 runs IPL 2023.
Mahipal Lormor's batting has been patchy, as the batsman has only smashed 134 runs for RCB this season.
RCB's left-handed batter, Anuj Rawat who played a good cameo against RR in the last tie has scored 68 runs so far in IPL 2023.
Inconsistent Shabaz Ahmed has struggled this season as the all-rounder scored 42 runs for RCB in IPL 2023.
