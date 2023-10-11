Most Runs In Successful Chases In One Day Internationals- In Pics
The former captain of the Indian cricket team is now the fastest to score most runs in successful chasing.
Kohli has scored 5517 runs in just 92 innings of him chasing a successful target.
Sachin Tendulkar is popularly known as the God of Cricket. His magnificent batting skills get everyone's attention.
Sachin Tendulkar has also contributed to chasing successful targets. He scored 5490 runs in 124 innings.
Former captain of Australia, Ricky Ponting is commended for leading his team to major victories while chasing the target.
Ricky Ponting had scored 4186 runs in 104 innings while successfully chasing the target.
Currently leading the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma is the 3rd Indian on the list in successfully reaching the target.
Rohit Sharma has scored 3983 runs in just 89 innings to complete the target.
South African batsmen Jacques Kallis also features in the list. He scored 3950 runs in his 100 innings to chase down the target.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most One Day Wickets Since Trent Boult's Debut-In Pics