Most Runs Scored For India In T20I Series

04 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Virat Kohli | 5 innings | 231 runs | vs England

KL Rahul | 5 innings | 224 runs | vs New Zealand

Ruturaj Gaikwad | 5 innings | 223 runs | vs Australia

Ishan Kishan | 5 innings | 206 runs | vs South Africa

Shreyas Iyer | 3 innings | 204 runs | vs Sri Lanka

India beat Australia by 6 runs in the fifth T20I match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer of the 5-match T20I series between IND and AUS. He amassed 223 runs in five matches, including one to his name.

