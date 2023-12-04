Most Runs Scored For India In T20I Series
04 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli | 5 innings | 231 runs | vs England
KL Rahul | 5 innings | 224 runs | vs New Zealand
Ruturaj Gaikwad | 5 innings | 223 runs | vs Australia
Ishan Kishan | 5 innings | 206 runs | vs South Africa
Shreyas Iyer | 3 innings | 204 runs | vs Sri Lanka
India beat Australia by 6 runs in the fifth T20I match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer of the 5-match T20I series between IND and AUS. He amassed 223 runs in five matches, including one to his name.
