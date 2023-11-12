Most Sixes By A Captain In Single ODI World Cup
12 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
23* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*
21 - AB de Villiers in 2015
The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also surpassed AB de Villers's record of smashing the Most Runs By an Indian Captain In A Single ODI World Cup Edition.
Team India will be in action on Diwali as they take on the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.
