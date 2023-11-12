Most Sixes By A Captain In Single ODI World Cup

12 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

23* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

22 - Eoin Morgan in 2019

21 - AB de Villiers in 2015

18 - Aaron Finch in 2019

17 - B McCullum in 2015

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also surpassed AB de Villers's record of smashing the Most Runs By an Indian Captain In A Single ODI World Cup Edition.

Team India will be in action on Diwali as they take on the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

