Most Sixes By A Team In One Day Internationals-In Pics
Hitting the ball for a 6 over the boundary is the easiest way to score runs in a cricket match.
Here's a list of teams who have smashed the most sixes in One Day International matches.
The Indian cricket team has smashed over 3,000 sixes in just One Day matches.
The West Indies cricket team takes 2nd spot by hitting 2,953 sixes in One Day International matches.
The Pakistan cricket team have smashed 2,566 sixes in their ODI matches.
The Australia cricket team hit a total of 2,485 sixes in their One Day International matches.
New Zealand have cleared over 2,387 sixes in their entire One Day International matches.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet Naorem Roshibina Devi Who Clinched Silver Medal In Asian Games 2023