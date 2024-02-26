Most Sixes By An Indian Cricketer In A Year

26 Feb, 2024

Koushik Paul

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Year: 2024, Matches: 5, Sixes: 23

Virender Sehwag – Year: 2008, Matches: 14, Sixes: 22

Rishabh Pant – Year: 2022, Matches: 7, Sixes: 21

Rohit Sharma – Year: 2019, Matches: 5, Sixes: 20

Mayank Agarwal - Year: 2019, Matches: 8, Sixes: 18

Yashasvi Jaiswal is making the headlines recently after his successive double hundreds against England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is also the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to amass 600-plus runs in a single Test series.

