Most Sixes By An Indian Cricketer In A Year
26 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Yashasvi Jaiswal – Year: 2024, Matches: 5, Sixes: 23
Virender Sehwag – Year: 2008, Matches: 14, Sixes: 22
Rishabh Pant – Year: 2022, Matches: 7, Sixes: 21
Rohit Sharma – Year: 2019, Matches: 5, Sixes: 20
Mayank Agarwal - Year: 2019, Matches: 8, Sixes: 18
Yashasvi Jaiswal is making the headlines recently after his successive double hundreds against England.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is also the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to amass 600-plus runs in a single Test series.
