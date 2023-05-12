Most Sixes In 20th Over Of IPL
Former Mumbai Indians stalwart Keron Pollard ranks second on this list with 33 maximums in IPL.
Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has hammered 29 sixes in the last overs of IPL so far.
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya demonstrated his physical strength in the 20th over by hammering 26 sixes. He's in fourth place.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has scared the bowlers by hitting balls out of the park 23 times in the 20th over in IPL.
Known as Mr. 360, former RCB star AB de Villiers is on sixth with 19 huge sixes in the 20th over of IPL.
KKR's big-hitting allrounder Andre Russell has muscled the ball 18 times in the 20th over of IPL.
