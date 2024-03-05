Most Wickets After 99 Matches In Tests Cricket
05 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 584
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 507
Anil Kumble (India) – 478
Glenn McGrath (Australia) – 446
Late Shane Warne (Australia) – 436
Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to complete 500 Test wickets.
Ravichandran Ashwin will become only the 14th Indian to reach the 100-Test milestone in Dharamsala.
