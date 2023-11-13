Most Wickets By An Indian Spinner In Single World Cup Edition
Ravindra Jadeja leads the chart with his 16 wickets so far in the 2023 ODI World Cup
Anil Kumble in the 1996 World Cup picked up 15 wickets and is currently second in the tally.
Yuvraj Singh took 15 wickets in the 2011 ODI World Cup and is currently third in the list.
Kuldeep Yadav also comes in the tally as he picked up 14 wickets so far in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.
Maninder Singh picked up 14 wickets in 1987 ODI World Cup.
Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament scoring 594 runs in nine matches in the tournament following his knock of 51 of Netherlands in Bengaluru.
Team India have already qualified for the semifinal of 2023 ODI World Cup where they will face New Zealand.
