Most Wins As Captain In ODI World Cup-In Pics
Former Australia's captain, Ricky Ponting is undoubtedly one of the most successful captain.
Ricky Ponting has captained 29 matches and won 26 matches in ODI World Cup
Star batsman of New Zealand Stephen Fleming has one the most phenomenal records in ODI World Cup as a captain
Under Fleming's captaincy his team won 16 matches out of the 26 played in One Day International World Cup
Former West Indies captain and legendary player Clive Llyod was a the star player during his prime
Under Clive's captaincy his team played 17 matches out of which they won 15 in One Day World Cup Tournament.
Former wicket-keeper batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered the best captain in One Day Internationals
Under Dhoni's leadership, India won 14 matches out of 17 matches in One Day International World Cup tournament.
Former captain of Pakistan, Imran Khan led his team to victory to win their 1st World Cup final in 1992
Under his leadership Imran Khan won 14 matches out of 22 matches played in One Day International World Cup tournament.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hardik Pandya's ODI Stats In India