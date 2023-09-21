Moto GP Bharat 2023: List Of Few Key Specifications Of Racing Bikes
21 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The historic MotoGP Bharat 2023 will begin on September 22 in Greater Noida at the Buddh International Circuit. This will be a three day event.
As the most awaiting race of MotoGP Bharat 2023 will take place on September 24, fans are curious about the specifications of Racing bikes.
How fast the MotoGP bikes cam go: The record for the top speed of a MotoGP bike is held by Pramac Racing. Jorge Martin reached the top speed of 363.6 km/h at Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley in 2022.
How powerful are these racing bikes: In the MotoGP class it can regulate and stipulate a 4-stroke 1000cc, 4-cylinder engine with a bore of 81mm.
What’s the average of a MotoGP bike: The mileage of a MotoGP bike is somewhere around 7-8 km.
What is the capacity of the fuel tank: The fuel tanks have a capacity of 22 litres.
You can watch this iconic event online on Jiocinema app and Sports khel18 will broadcast the racing event.
