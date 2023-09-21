Moto GP Bharat 2023: How To Watch Historic Event On TV and Online?
21 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
India is all set to host the first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix at the Gautam Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.
The historic event will take place from September 22-24.
It will be the 13th race of the ongoing seasin and will also be called as MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix.
In Buddh International Circuit there have been several modifications done to make this mega event more iconic.
Here is the way you can watch this historic event on TV and Online.
JioCinema will also live stream the iconic event of Indian Oil Grand Prix 2023 online.
The Sports18Khel channel in India will broadcast the historic MotoGP Bharat 2023 event.
