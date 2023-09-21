Moto GP Bharat: Everything You Should Know About Grand Event
21 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The first MotoGP in India, the Indian Oil Grand Prix, is scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit.
The historic first MotoGP race in India known as the Indian Grand Prix is all set to take place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.
The Indian Oil Grand Prix is scheduled from 22 to 24 september. It's a three day event.
The MotoGP race in India will be having 22 riders competing from 11 teams in the Grand Prix.
This mega event will go over the weekend while a total off 44 riders will be competing when the riders from Moto2 (30) and Moto3 (30) are accounted for.
Here is the schedule of the first MotoGP in India, the Indian Oil Grand Prix.
The race weekend will be divided into practice, the two qualifying sessions , a sprint race of 12 laps and then the main race on Sunday.
On 22 September, Friday, it will be the day where free practice sessions take place.
The sessions will be conducted between 4pm and 5pm IST.
The first qualifying round on friday will take place from 11.20am to 11.35 am. The second qualifying will begin from 11.45am to 12pm.
On September 23, Saturday, the race will start from 10.40am, with the final practice session is going to be held till 11.10am.
At the 3.30 PM the same day, the sprint race will take place and it is scheduled to get over at 4.15pm.
The grand race will take place on 24 September, Sunday The MotoGP riders will warm up for 10 minutes starting at 11.20am.
This will be followed by a fan parade from 11.30am to 12.05pm.
The main race of 24 laps will then take place from 3.30pm to 4.20pm.
