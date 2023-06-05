MS Dhoni's Big Money Investments | PICS
05 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Seven. He also happens to be the owner of the footwear side of Seven.
MS Dhoni owns 200 gyms across India under SportsFit World Pvt. Ltd.
Thala is the co-owner of Indian Super League football team, Chennaiyin FC.
MS Dhoni was also the co-owner of Hero India League hockey team, Ranchi Rays. The team is now defunct.
MS Dhoni also owned Supersport World Championship team, Mahi Racing Team India. In 2014, the team withdrew from the league due to financial issues.
MS Dhoni has stakes in Sports Management and Marketing company, Rhiti Sports.
MS Dhoni is also a shareholder of food and beverage company 7InkBrews.
MS Dhoni invested in Bengaluru-based company Khatabook. He is also the brand ambassador of the app. The app aims at helping small businesses with accounts and ledgers.
MS Dhoni does a lot of organic farming at his farmhouse in Ranchi.
MS Dhoni also happens to own a hotel in Ranchi. The hotel has no other franchise and it goes by the name of Hotel Mahi Residency.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Imagines Future of India Without Trees on World Environment Day