MS Dhoni Educational Qualifications
MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of India.
MS Dhoni is currently leading CSK in IPL.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is also one of the most successful franchises of IPL
MS Dhoni had done schooling from DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir School in Ranchi.
MS Dhoni has a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree.
Dhoni reportedly enrolled in Gossener College and St Xavier's College
MS Dhoni was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by De Montfort University in 2011.
Chennai Super Kings will enter IPL 2024 as defending champions.
