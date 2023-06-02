MS Dhoni's Farmhouse Tour | PICS
02 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Farmhouse entry decked up with flowers.
New look of farmhouse entry.
The farmhouse was built in 2017 and is 20 minutes away from MS Dhoni's first home at Harmu Road.
Night view inside the farmhouse premises.
MS Dhoni has a mustard field at his farmhouse.
Thala does a lot of organic farming at his farmhouse.
MS Dhoni's wide range of car collections kept at his farmhouse.
MS Dhoni's farmhouse is built in 7 acres of land.
MS Dhoni has himself contributed in designing his farmhouse.
The farmhouse ring road was built in three years and includes a 5-star hotel, indoor stadium, swimming pool and a net practice area.
During COVID-19, Dhoni spent a lot of time at his farmhouse.
The actual name of MS Dhoni's farmhouse is Kailash Pati. It is worth 6 crore.
Dhoni has a number of pet dogs at his farmhouse.
Address: Vara Simaliya, 96GP+G4Q, Concop Mecon Colony, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834005.
