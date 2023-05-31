MS Dhoni's List Of Honours And Achievements
30 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
MS Dhoni won the ODI World Cup as captain in 2011.
MS Dhoni won the T20 World Cup as captain in 2007.
MS Dhoni clinched the Champions Trophy as captain in 2013.
India won two Test maces under MS Dhoni in 2010 and 2011.
MS Dhoni led India to two Asia Cup victories in 2010 and in 2016.
MS Dhoni won the IPL 5 times with Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings also won 2 Champions League T20 Trophies under MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni won the ICC ODI Player of the Year twice in 2008 and 2009.
Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of the cricket award for the decade 2011-2020.
MS Dhoni was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhusan in 2018.
MS Dhoni was also honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2009.
Dhoni also happens to hold an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army.
MS Dhoni has played the most international matches as skipper (332).
MS Dhoni is so far the only wicket-keeper in the world to achieve 150 stumpings across all formats of the game.
