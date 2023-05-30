MS Dhoni got emotional while hugging Jadeja after the match.
It was Jadeja who smashed 10 runs in two balls to help CSK lift the title for the fifth time.
This picture is frame-worthy.
MS Dhoni also loves Jadeja unconditionally as once while taking a dig at him he tweeted "God realized RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir Ravindra Jadeja"
Jadeja & Family with MS Dhoni after winning the title.
After CSK won the match Jadeja dedicated the victory to MS Dhoni
After the match, Dhoni also asked Jadeja to lift the trophy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Expensive Schools in India