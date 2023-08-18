MS Dhoni to Harbhajan Singh: Five Most Controversial Moments In Asia Cup
18 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Ahead of the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh in 2016, a post on social media that had morphed image of fast bowler Taskin Ahmed holding MS Dhoni’s head created a huge uproar.
The Asia Cup 2004 saw a bizarre event as Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami bowled a 17-ball over. Sami leaked 22 runs in the over that had seven wides and four no-balls.
In 2010 Asia Cup, Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar had engaged in few words and in the final over of the match, Harbhajan hit a six to take India to a win and celebrated in style, teasing Akhtar.
During the 2010 edition of the Asia Cup, Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal got involved in a heated exchange. Gambhir was miffed with Kamran Akmal’s continuous appeals and exchanged a few words.
In 2022 Asia Cup, Asif Ali got into a heated argument with Fareed Malik. The incident happened during the 19th over after the dismissal, a jubilant Fareed exchanged a few words with Asif Ali who threatened to hit the pacer with the bat.
Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 30 with Host nation Pakistan facing Nepal in Multan.
The much-awaited India-Pakistan round robin clash in Asia Cup 2023 will take place in Kandy on September 2.
