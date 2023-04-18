After CSK's 8 runs victory against RCB, Kohli and Dhoni were spotted together having a deep conversation.
Virat Kohli played under MS Dhoni's captaincy in the 2011 ODI World Cup.
Both cricketers share a special bond with each other this picture is enough to prove that.
CSK won the match but Dhoni and Kohli's bond won the hearts.
Earlier, Kohli revealed that he considers MS Dhoni as his elder brother.
Rivalry? What Rivalry? This is Mahirat!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Oldest Railway Stations In India