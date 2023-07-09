MS Dhoni's 5 Bravest Decisions In Cricket Career
Dhoni is the only International captain who won all the ICC trophies of his time.
MS Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain India has produced.
Test Retirement after India able to draw the third match against Australia in 2014.
In 2013 while playing against England, India almost lost the match but MS Dhoni gave the 18th over to Ishant Sharma which was a gamble as Ishant was already struggling.
Well, who can forget that MS Dhoni came to bat before Yuvraj Singh. That was a big experiment by Dhoni.
MS Dhoni's one of the toughest decisions is giving last over to Joginder Sharma in 2007 T20 World Cup.
